Small home burns in Monday night Fairmont fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that a “small residential structure” burned in the 200 block of North Fairmont Street Monday night, causing near $10,000 in estimated damages.

According to the department, crews responding to the scene found the home in the rear of a larger property, with fire visible through the roof. Firefighters, “quickly brought the fire under control,” described the report, and searched the scene for occupants.

No one was home during the fire, according to the department report, and no injuries were noted. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire was accidental and due to an electrical appliance, after an investigation.