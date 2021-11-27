Small Business Saturday: How local businesses get shoppers to come cash in

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The deals and steals continue after Black Friday on Small Business Saturday, with many local businesses getting in on the action.

If you head over to Lillie’s Boutique, you can get 15% off the whole store and find doorbusters from Black Friday.

Greenley Smith, a sales associate at Lillie’s Boutique said that people coming in help a local business and give back to the Amarillo economy.

She said right now people are looking for that special gift for Christmas.

“Primarily they are looking for Christmas gifts for their mom, their daughters, any lady in their life. So, we just have all types of outfits going on. We have a bunch of sweatshirts, all the way to sweaters. Even t-shirts for everyone. Dresses for the holidays. All that kind of stuff,” said Smith.

Over at Caliche, a new store that opened this year, co-owner Lance Garza says having events like this really help the business further their growth.

“There are four people involved here, so events like this kind of go a really long way for us. When people show up for events like this, we see a significant increase in our sales, we get to know a lot of people, we get to network in a sort of way,” said Garza.

Along with deals inside of the store, outside vendors were also at Caliche selling. Garza added that they are trying to create a store to discover unique and creative items.

“This provides a permanent place for people to come in look at this stuff that we have and discover all the stuff that exists in Amarillo already,” said Garza.

Next Friday at Caliche, Dr. Mitchell Jones will be there to discuss the book In Cold Blood and the case surrounding it.

Garza added they will pick back up movie screenings and art openings at Caliche in January.