AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Holiday shopping has started, and Small Business Saturday is back to help celebrate and support small businesses while encouraging the community to shop local.

Golf Headquarters of Amarillo has been in business for over two decades, owner Lisa Held-Boyd shared that shopping local is important to the local economy.

“I think the importance of shopping local is to help the Amarillo and surrounding areas economy,” said Held-Boyd. “There are some really great shops here in Amarillo and of course, I’ve owned this golf store for 25 years. We really do strive on customer service. Of course, we have a full retail golf, all golf clothing, apparel accessories in our shop.”

Held-Boyd shared that Golf Headquarters of Amarillo has a lot of loyal customers coming in this time of year looking for the perfect gift for their loved ones.

“We love repeat customers, but what we see more are the wives who come in, or husbands that come in and buy their spouse a gift card or something special for them for Christmas,” said Boyd. “Then sometimes we see people that we don’t ever get to see, maybe only at Christmas time that are going to get another gift card from golf headquarters.”

Quality customer service is a top priority for Golf Headquarters of Amarillo.

“I want them to feel of course at home, but also want them to feel free to go look around to ask questions,” explained Held-Boyd. “We usually greet them and thank them for coming in, a lot of the stores now it’s like go in go out be done. We know a lot of our customers by first name, Lattimore golfers we live here in the community. So of course, we want our friends, neighbors to shop with us.”

Another local business preparing for Small Business Saturday is Lillie’s Boutique. Manager Campbell Holt shared that Small Business Saturday is a great kickoff to the holiday shopping season.

“It really means a lot to us to have so much support from the community,” said Holt. “We love Amarillo, we’ve been in business here for a long time. So, we’re really just so excited for Small Business Saturday. We’re going to do a tiered sale, so it’s going to be buy more save more.”

Holt shared they have clothing for all ages and they love seeing customers share their clothing on social media.

“We have clothes for all ages,” said Holt. “That is one thing that sort of sets up sets us apart here at Lillie’s because we have clothing from teenagers all the way up to anybody. I love whenever customers will come in and buy something and then I see on their Instagram later that day that they’re wearing it. I’m just so happy to always like support people with whatever it is that they’re going to.”

When customers walk out of Lillie’s Boutique, they want their customers to feel confident.

“At Lillie’s we like to really inspire confidence for all ages,” shared Holt. “So, no matter who you are, we just want everyone to leave ready to shine.