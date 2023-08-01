RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Small Business Administration reminded residents and businesses in Texas that the deadline to apply for a federal disaster loan for property damage from recent flooding and storms will be Sept. 1, focused on the disaster conditions between May 27 – June 14 that impacted the High Plains region.

Tanya Garfield, director of the SBA Disaster Field Operations Center-West said that businesses of any size, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters can apply for SBA federal disaster loans to put toward repairs or replacements for disaster-damaged property. The SBA can also lend extra funds to help with the cost of improvements aimed at protecting against or minimizing future instances of the same type of disaster damage.

This reminder comes after the SBA declared a disaster in early July for communities across the Texas Panhandle and made low-interest federal disaster loans available, including in Potter, Randall, Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Moore, and Oldham counties.

According to the SBA, businesses and private nonprofit organizations in the impacted areas may be able to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets that were damaged or destroyed by the severe weather and flooding.

Further, SBA detailed that its Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. The SBA noted that the assistance is available even if the business did not experience any property damage and that the deadline to apply will be April 3, 2024.

“Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate,” further detailed SBA, “Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.”

Those interested in applying can do so online, as well as find other disaster assistance information or download applications here. SBA said that applicants can also call the customer service center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for further information.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the SBA also opened temporary Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in both Potter and Randall counties:

POTTER COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center – open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Amarillo Public Library

Room AB

413 SE Fourth Ave.

Amarillo, TX 79101

RANDALL COUNTY

Disaster Loan Outreach Center – Open Monday through Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Randall County – Amarillo Annex

4320 S. Western St.

Amarillo, TX 79110

According to the SBA website, these outreach centers will be open until Thursday, Aug. 3.