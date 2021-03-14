Slow down! TxDOT “Know Before You Go” report for March 15-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down for construction projects in several areas of Amarillo.

TxDOT officials said on Monday, March 15, scheduled paving of the shoulders of I-40 in both directions between the entrance and exit ramps at Paramount/Julian boulevards will take place.

Also on Monday, March 15, the Avondale overpass at I-40 will be closed for about two hours while crews remove the portable concrete barrier. TxDOT advised drivers to be prepared to detour.

On Monday, March 15, drivers should also watch for flaggers directing traffic near the intersection of US 60 and State Loop 335 (Lakeside Drive) while crews remove the portable concrete barrier, TxDOT said.

Helium Road will be closed in both directions at I-40 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Tuesday, March 16 to Friday, March 19, so crews can work on the first westbound bridge span, officials noted.

TxDOT officials also told us that beginning Thursday, March 18 and continuing through Saturday, March 20, drivers should expect delays on I-40 from Crockett Street to Avondale Street as crews relocate the portable concrete barrier from Western Street to Georgia Street.

From 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed between the Whitaker Road entrance ramp and Lakeside Drive for beam storage, TxDOT officials explained. Crews will also set beams on Lakeside Drive on Wednesday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between the Whitaker Road entrance ramp and Lakeside exit ramp will be closed on Friday, March 19, for beam storage ahead of setting beams on Saturday, March 20, according to TxDOT.

On Saturday, March 20, Lakeside Drive will be closed between the I-40 east and westbound frontage roads from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so crews can set beams over Lakeside Drive. TxDOT advised drivers to follow the posted detours that will direct traffic to use Airport Boulevard and Whitaker Road. The Texas turnarounds on the east and west sides of Lakeside Drive remain closed for construction of the bridge structures.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work or other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.