Slow down, move over: Bob Douthit Auto expands services to help bring safety to the roads

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Recently, Bob Douthit Auto introduced their newest addition of services, Bob Douthit Auto Upfitters.

“We’re starting a new upfitting business of emergency lighting, safety, roadside safety stuff, like the Guardian Angel Light,” said Wrecker Manager at Bob Douthit Auto, Kasey Garrison.

The original business, Bob Douthit Auto, has been around and providing its’ services to the surrounding community for over 50 years now.

“Bob Douthit was my father-in-law. He started the business in 1967, and it has continually evolved since then,” said General Manager, Rick Garrison.

The idea of creating Bob Douthit Auto Upfitters came with hopes of raising safety on the roadways, along with preventing other families from experiencing the loss of a loved one.

Kasey Garrison shared, “My grandfather was killed about 20 years ago by a drunk driver. We were hooking up to a motorcoach on the side of the road, and they came up and pinned him between the truck and the motorhome.”

The General Manager added, “Our men that [are] working on the side of the road, they have to be seen when it’s dark. They have to be seen and that’s part of why we want to do it.”

The Garrisons also mentioned that they are appreciative of the Move Over Law.

This law requires all Texas drivers to move one lane over, if possible, when approaching an emergency vehicle parked on the shoulder with warning lights in operation.

Bob Douthit Auto is located at 1432 S. Barnes in Pampa, TX.