AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent report from GasBuddy, gas prices in Amarillo fell 7.1 cents in the last week to an average of $4.51 per gallon. Those prices were noted as 52 cents higher than a month ago and $1.92 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Nationally, GasBuddy noted that the price of diesel rose 2.6 cents in the last week for an average of $5.80 per gallon.

The cheapest station around Amarillo was priced at $4.36/gallon on Sunday, said GasBuddy, while the most expensive was $4.79/gallon, a difference of 43 cents. The lowest price in the state of Texas on Sunday was noted to be $3.89/gallon while the highest was $5.69/gallon, a difference of $1.80.

Nationally, gas prices fell 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $4.97/gallon Monday. The national average was up 37.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.92/gallon higher than a year ago.

Gas prices in areas neighboring Amarillo included:

Lubbock- $4.44/gallon, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.52/gallon.

$4.44/gallon, down 8.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.52/gallon. Midland Odessa- $4.44/gallon, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48/gallon.

$4.44/gallon, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48/gallon. Oklahoma- $4.59/gallon, down 2.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.61/gallon.

“Finally some relief! For the first time in nine weeks, gasoline prices have fallen, following a broad sell-off in oil markets last week, pushing the national average back under the $5 level with most states seeing relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “I’m hopeful the trend may continue this week, especially as concerns appear to be mounting that we may be on the cusp of an economic slowdown, putting downward pressure on oil. But the coast isn’t yet entirely clear. We could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we’re lucky, by the time fireworks are flying, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive to such.”