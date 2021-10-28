Slam poet to headline poetry series at WT

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University said it will host internationally touring slam poet Ray McNiece as the headliner of the next Dorothy Patterson Poetry Series. The performance will happen at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center and admission is free.

WT said McNiece has been called a “modern-day descendant of Woody Guthrie” by the Orlando Sentinel. According to the university, the award-winning poet, singer, songwriter, and actor is also the former writer-in-residence at the Jack Kerouac House, and the Grand Slam Champion at the Arkansas Celebration of the Arts. McNiece has also captained two National Championship Poetry Slam teams and won the Hart Crane Award, WT said.

A press release stated that added to the poet’s accomplishments is a tour in Italy besides the late poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, an appearance on “Good Morning Russia” with late Russian poet and novelist Yevgeny Yevtushenko, and performances in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines. Recently, McNiece receive the Cleveland Arts Price Lifetime Achievement Award as well, said WT.

“Ray is the first performance poet to be featured in the Patterson Poetry Series, and we expect a dynamic evening that will electrify our audiences,” said series organizer Dr. Eric Meljac, assistant professor of English and director of creative writing.

The event will be followed by McNiece signing copies of his book. For more information, call 806-651-2486.