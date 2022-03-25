CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- WT partnered with Aramark to launch an online ordering service for Chick-fil-A, Which Wich, and Pony Express Burritos which are located in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center at West Texas A&M University, according to Aramark officials.

WT dining explained that the service gives you a step by step process to help complete your order:

Open Transact Mobile, choose your restaurant option, and fill out your order.

Choose payment method and check out.

You will be given an order number and a QR code.

For Chick-fil-A, check in on the app as soon as you complete your order or it will be canceled.

When you arrive at the location, scan the QR code and your food should be handed to you.

Mobile ordering can be done through the Transact Mobile Ordering App, free to download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, according to Aramark. The online service will be made open to students, faculty, staff, and community members at the three locations.

“We are excited to add mobile ordering on campus to better serve our customers,” said Michael Ives, food service director, “This new feature will not only serve the students on campus but also faculty, staff, and the Canyon community.”

Aramark also said students, faculty, and staff can access Transact Mobile with their Buff ID number, pay with dining dollars, Buff Cash, and credit or debit card. Guests can create an account with Transact Mobile and add their credit or debit card for payment.

Pick-up times will be listed after the order is complete. Chick-fil-A requires you to check-in after an order is placed to ensure freshness, all menu items should be available and customizable with a minimum number of steps according to Aramark reports.

For more information about the mobile ordering service visit here.