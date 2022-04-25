SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Skellytown has issued a boil water notice due to equipment malfunction.

According to the city, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Skellytown public water system to notify its customers to boil their water prior to consumption to a vigorous boil for two minutes or purchase bottled water or water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions said the city.

When the boil water notice is no longer in effect the city said it will issue a notice to its customers.