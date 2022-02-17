SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Skellytown announced that a boil water notice was set into effect on Thursday morning. Before consuming water (e.g. washing hands or face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.), officials advised that residents boil and allow it to cool. Children, seniors, and others with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and the city advised all water system customers to follow those directions.

The city also advised that in order to destroy harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before drinking or otherwise consuming. The water should be brought to “a vigorous rolling boil” and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, the city said that people may use bottled water.

Once the boil water notice is no longer active, the city said that the public water system will issue a notice for customers.

“Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water,” said the city’s announcement, “especially those who may not have received this notice directly.”

Questions and concerns regarding the boil water notice, said the city, can be directed to City Hall at 806-848-2477 or to Ashley Sandlin at 806-848-8233.