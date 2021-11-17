Sixth annual Panhandle Gives campaign to begin Monday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Area Foundation released information about the beginning of the sixth annual #ThePanhandleGives campaign, which is scheduled to launch at 9 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) with a virtual launch.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Area Foundation, this year’s campaign is scheduled to last through Nov. 30, with 175 organizations spanning 20 counties participating. This annual campaign is aimed to raise awareness of the needs of nonprofit organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sixth annual campaign is scheduled to have a virtual launch at 9 a.m. Monday (Nov. 22) through Facebook Live, along with the Facebook pages and websites of area news stations. According to the release, Henry Timms, the co-founder of Giving Tuesday as well as the chief executive officer of the Lincoln Center in New York, will serve as the keynote speaker, talking about his experience with philanthropy to help start the campaign.

Throughout the span of the campaign, the foundation will cover all the online donation fees. Donors who wish to give offline can make donations at any location of Amarillo National Bank, Happy State Bank or FirstBank Southwest throughout the region. Individuals donating through a bank can designate their donation to a charity in the memo line or make a donation to the Amplification Fund to benefit all 175 participating organizations. Checks are asked to be made out to The Panhandle Gives.

For more information about the sixth annual campaign, visit The Panhandle Gives’s website.