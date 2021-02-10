Six minority serving institutions, including WT, aim to infuse equity into programming

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced the college of Education and Social Sciences is joining a distinct group of six minority serving institution educator preparation programs.

The six institutions will participate in Branch Alliance for Educator Diversity’s National Teacher Preparation Transformation Center.

According to WT, the goal of the three-year program is for the college to produce highly qualified and diverse teachers while addressing critical issues of educational equality for all students.

For more information, LaMarriol Smith of Branch Alliance can be reached via email at lsmith@educatordiversity.org or by phone at 800-519-0249 Ext. 103.