AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Six Amarillo ISD seniors have been named “National Merit Scholarship Program” finalists.

According to officials with AISD, this is believed to be the most finalist ever recorded in a year for the district. AISD detailed that these finalists are the only students from the Amarillo and Texas Panhandle area to reach this level in the 2023 “National Merit Scholarship Program.”

As juniors, students entered the 2023 “National Merit Scholarship Program,” by taking the 2022 “Preliminary SAT,” which serves as a National Merit Scholarship qualifying test. Students can earn a score between 320 and 1520. Amarillo High School national merit finalist Michael Carethers earned a score of 1470 and Jefferey Zheng earned a score of 1510.

Officials stated that semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test to become a finalist.

“Amarillo High has done a good job of making sure that we’re like prepared. I just think that being from Amarillo, it’s like cool that we can represent. Just because we’re not from like Dallas or Fort Worth, or one of the big cities we still are at the same with academically,” said Carethers.

Although the students are from the Panhandle, Zheng said that he thinks AISD has provided plenty of opportunities to put them on the same playing field as students in bigger cities.

“I think it didn’t affect us that much because they’ve provided a lot of things. I’m in the “IB” program, which I know is not offered a lot in other schools. They have a bunch of “AP” classes and stuff. So, I think I’m pretty well set up,” said Zheng.

Carathers and Zheng talked about the reaction they witnessed after being named national merit finalists.

“Definitely, my family was really proud, and excited. The other students kind of the same thing. Super excited,” said Carathers.

“My family was pretty happy about it. I heard about it from I think, the office people coming in and so I saw the reaction with the class, and they were all pretty happy,” said Zheng.

Carathers said that he plans on continuing his education at Texas Tech University and will double major in cello performance and business. Zheng said that he will be attending the University of Texas in the fall and majoring in biochemistry.

AISD 2023 National Merit Finalists:

Michael Carathers from Amarillo High School

Lily Sobey from Amarillo High School

Jeffrey Zheng from Amarillo High School

Christopher Castaneda from Caprock High School

William Ellis from Tascosa High School

Tascosa High School Elijah Hamilton from Tascosa High School

2023 National Merit Semifinalist:

Mehtan Rahman from Amarillo High School

2023 National Merit Commended:

Eleanor Archer from Amarillo High School

Serenity Canales from Amarillo High School

Sofia Deichert from Amarillo High School

Steven Jalbert from Amarillo High School

Kaylie Ledbetter from Amarillo High School

Nathaniel Logsdon from Amarillo High School

Ethan Evans from Tascosa High School

For more information on the National Merit Scholarship Program, visit their website.