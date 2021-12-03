Six Amarillo College musicians named to all-state ensembles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Friday that six of the college’s students were selected to perform as part of the 2022 Texas Two-Year College All-State Choir, Band and Jazz Band.

According to a news release, auditions were sponsored by the Texas Community College Band Directors Association and Choir Directors Association in November. The following students were selected for the all-state ensembles:

All-State Choir: Sara Clinesmith, Raquel Guest, Hope Moore and Paige Preston;

All-State Band and Jazz Band: Ethan Spears and Jordan Nguyen.

These students will perform at the Texas Music Educators’ Annual Conference and Convention in San Antonio this February.