AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sister-Bear Foundation is set to host their fourth annual Sister-Bear Shoot fundraiser beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday at River Breaks Ranch, located at 7802 Durrett Dr.

The foundation detailed that all levels of shooters are invited to shoot clay targets and to compete for the Sister-Bear Shoot belt buckles.

The fee for an individual shooter will be $300, while the fee for a team of four shooters will be $1,200, according to the foundation. In addition, shooters can purchase mulligans to improve their shooting score, merchandise, and raffle tickets to win a Sugar Weasel to support the cause.

The fun continues at 5 p.m. with an after-party that will include a happy hour with an open bar, barbecue dinner, and live entertainment featuring musician Nelson McKinney. A live auction along with River Breaks Ranch’s horse races will be available for a chance to win prizes. Tickets for the after-party will be $75 each by Friday.

The foundation added that the silent auction can be accessed online here.