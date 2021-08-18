Sister-Bear Foundation to continue grand program with $1,500 ‘second gift’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister-Bear Foundation is set to give their second grant of $1,500 to Mr. George Ewing, who was injured in a motorcycle accident at the age of 21 today, Aug. 8 at 10:00 a.m., according to a press release by Sister-Bear.

Mr. Ewing’s accident resulted in a spinal cord injury that left his legs paralyzed and according to the release, Amy Trammel, Northwest Texas Healthcare System Rehab Manager, learned about the Sister-Bear grant program and submitted an application on behalf of Mr. Ewing, requesting $1,500 to purchase an “elevating assist height feature” for Ewing’s new wheelchair.

Ewing’s insurance denied his request for the elevated seat that would help his everyday functions. The added feature would, ““decrease upper extremity over-use injuries” and allows him “to be at standing eye-level in the community,” the release said.

Tracey Kilburn, Sister-Bear Grants Committee Chair, along with members of the board, are set to present the $1,500 check today.

“The Grants Committee was unanimous in our desire to help Mr. Ewing purchase the lift feature for his wheelchair. When we can help a mobility-impaired adult improve their quality of life, we are furthering our mission,” Kilburn said.

Ryan Cotgrave, Director of Physical Medicine and Neurosciences at Northwest Texas Healthcare System added, ““We are grateful that Sister-Bear Foundation stepped in to help one of our rehab patients with this grant. We look forward to partnering with the organization to continue assisting other adults in our community who need the extra financial assistance to be independent and reduce the chance of additional injuries.”

The release said, Sister-Bear Foundation is an Amarillo 501c3 organization with the main mission to “provide access to adaptive fitness and wellness resources for mobility-impaired adults.” The foundation launched its grant program this summer.

To find out more about the Sister-Bear Foundation visit Sister-Bear.com.