Sister-Bear Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot Fundraiser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister Bear Foundation held their 3rd Annual Sister-Bear Shoot today at River Breaks Ranch.

Shooters from beginners to experts competed for Sister-Bear Shoot belt buckles and other prizes while supporting a worthwhile cause, according to event organizers. The shoot was open to the public and included an after-party with an open-bar, mesquite-grilled steak dinner and live entertainment featuring Lindsey Lane, Amarillo’s Best Female Vocalist of 2019 and 2020.

Participants had a chance to win various prizes including Yeti Tundra Haul® Hard Cooler on wheels, Opportunity-to-Win drawing for a Browning Citori CX Shotgun and a Glock 43X, and silent and live auctions.

The Sister-Bear Foundation was founded by Julie Granger whose daughter Kathryn was severely injured in an auto accident in 2018 that left her paralyzed from the chest down. Event leaders said the Grangers’ story is a familiar one to many adults in Amarillo and the surrounding area who have suffered strokes, spinal cord and brain injuries, and other neurological injuries or illnesses, but who have limited access to fitness and wellness resources.

Proceeds from the Sister-Bear Shoot help fund grants to deserving mobility-impaired adults in the Amarillo Region who need resources not covered by insurance to help improve their health, functionality, and quality of life. According to officials with the organization, they are also collaborating with other health organizations to bring more rehabilitative equipment to Amarillo.