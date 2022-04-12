AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Sister-Bear Foundation announced on Tuesday the recipients of the foundation’s 2022 grants for the first quarter.

According to the organization, Grant Allen was awarded a grant of $5,850 to “help cover his apartment rental in Denver while he continues neurorehabilitation at the Craig Hospital to recover from injuries sustained in a 2020 car accident that caused paralysis from the chest down.”

Additionally, Darlene Martin was awarded a grant for $2,160 which will “pay for twenty-four physical therapy sessions that are not covered by her insurance,” Sister-Bear officials said. Martin is a retired Amarillo teacher, who was born with cerebral palsy and, according to the organization, applied for assistance to help with her back pain due to the condition.

“Helping Darlene and Grant get the care they need to deal with their mobility issues is why we started our grants program. Fortunately, Darlene can get great care for her condition in Amarillo. Grant must temporarily live in Denver to access the kind of specialty neurological rehabilitation he needs for his paralysis,” said Tracy Kilburn, Grants Committee Chair.

Julia Granger, Sister-Bear Foundation Board President and Founder, stated, ” When my daughter Kathryn was severely injured in an auto accident in 2018 that also left her paralyzed from the chest down, we had to travel weekly to Fort Worth for her therapy. Until Amarillo has the same level of neurorehabilitation resources to help people with severe spinal cord or brain injuries, Sister-Bear is here to help bridge the gap with financial assistance.”

Kilburn added, ” A grant from Sister-Bear Foundation can cover a variety of needs from home modification expenses to wheelchairs and related accessories to all kinds of therapy, including mental health care that can make the difference between someone who is simply surviving and thriving.”

“Don’t struggle in silence. If you or your loved one needs anything that would make your life easier, give me a call at 806-282-5620. We are humbled that so many generous donors who have given to Sister-Bear Foundation enable us to help people like Grant and Darlene,” Granger said. “Our vision is that every mobility-impaired adult in the Amarillo region enjoys improved functionality, mental well-being, a healthier body, and a fulfilling, hopeful life as a result of our efforts.

Kilburn invited Texas Panhandle residents to visit the Sister-Bear Foundation website if anyone with mobility issues related to amputation, stroke, Parkinson’s, multiple, sclerosis, or any condition causing neuromuscular impairment, needed financial assistance.





