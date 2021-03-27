Silver Dollar Speedway hosts car show in preparation for upcoming season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Silver Dollar Speedway is gearing up to start the season this spring. In partnership with 806 Sports Radio and C.A.R.S. Body Shop, it hosted a car show at the track today, according to track officials.

The event was open to the public as people showed off their pride and joy. We caught up with the owner of the Silver Dollar Speedway, Pat McNabb, and he shard what dirt track racing means to him.

“It gives them a direction to go,” McNabb said. “It teaches them sportsmanship. Everybody is competitive in someway or another, it’s family fun and it gives something for the whole family to do and participate in.”

General admission for races is free, but pit passes for non-drivers are 20 dollars.