AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from Texas Alerts, a Silver Alert has been issued on Wednesday for a missing 70-year-old Amarillo woman.

The Texas Department of Public Safety detailed that Susan Elaine Giles was last seen in the 1900 block of Claude Road in Amarillo at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 wearing a light pink nightgown and black Adidas slides.

The woman is described by the Texas Department of Public Safety as 250 pounds, 5 feet 7 inches tall with green eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information can call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at 806-468-5800.

