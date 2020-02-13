Show your love for art with the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum “Hearts for Art” exhibit

As the popular Queen song goes, can somebody find me somebody to love? Well, the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum will more than likely not be able to help you out with that but they can find you something to love.

That something is art.

It’s called the “Hearts for Art” exhibit. Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is one of hundreds of museums across the country participating in the exhibit in which visitors are given little paper pink hearts.

Visitors will then take those hearts and lay them by the work of art that they love. Museum Marketing Director Stephanie Price says it offers a fun and a little different way to celebrate Valentines.

“It’s just a way for people to explore museums as a valentine’s opportunity. Like a date night, a galentine’s or whatever you want to do it for. But it’s a way to show appreciation for the art and artifacts we have in our collection,” said Price.

If you haven’t been able to make it to the museum just yet to do this, don’t worry, you’ve still got one more day to do this. The exhibit will come to an end on Saturday, February 15th.

For more information on the exhibit and the other exhibits the museum has to offer, click here:

https://www.panhandleplains.org/events/2017/hearts-for-art2