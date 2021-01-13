Shoulder and right lane of I-40 East closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the TxDOT Twitter, the shoulder and right lane of I-40 eastbound is closed from about a mile before the US 385 overpass to the start of the construction zone for the BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) bridge construction project.
This closure will be in place through Thursday afternoon.
