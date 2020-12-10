Road blocked by police after a shooting in Southeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Confirmed by KAMR/KCIT crew, a road has been blocked off by the Amarillo Police Department on the 600 block of South Spring St. this morning.

According to APD Sgt. Carla Burr, the Department is responding to a shooting. The victim is currently in the hospital.

Officers are currently on-site, it is advised to avoid the area if possible.

via KAMR/KCIT

This story will be updated as more information is released.