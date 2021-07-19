Shooting victim dies from injuries, police search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A 24 year old Amarillo man has died after being shot on Saturday, with police saying the suspect in the murder is still at large and considered armed and dangerous.

On July 17 at around 1:50 p.m., the Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting on the 600 block of south Mississippi Street. Timothy Wayne McCullough, 24, was shot and taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is now searching for James Coy Mireles, 22, wanted for McCullough’s murder. Mireles has not been arrested, according to police, and is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on the location of Mireles is asked to call the APD Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.