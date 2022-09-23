AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is currently in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the area of SW 10th and S Adams St. in Amarillo around 12:01 p.m. Friday, according to the Amarillo Police Department.

APD further detailed that the male victim was taken by witnesses to 15th and 6th where an ambulance then took him to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation, according to APD, and no suspect has yet been identified or arrested.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.