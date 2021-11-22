Shirts, movies, milk, and more; Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosts ‘Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza’

via Coffee Memorial Blood Center Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With a list of freebies and a contest entry posted on its social media, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced its latest “Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza” blood drive for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the released flier from the center, those who donate blood during Nov. 23’s event will receive:

  • A choice of long-sleeved, holiday themed t-shirt
  • Free Cinergy movie pass
  • Free gallon of milk courtesy of Plains Dairy
  • Free Field’s pecan pie
  • Free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket, good for a $250 visa gift card
  • An entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarket gift cards

Donors will also, said the center, be able to receive a COVID-19 antibody test.

via Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Facebook

More information can be found on the center’s website, or by calling 806-331-8833.

