Shirts, movies, milk, and more; Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosts ‘Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With a list of freebies and a contest entry posted on its social media, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced its latest “Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza” blood drive for Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the released flier from the center, those who donate blood during Nov. 23’s event will receive:

A choice of long-sleeved, holiday themed t-shirt

Free Cinergy movie pass

Free gallon of milk courtesy of Plains Dairy

Free Field’s pecan pie

Free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket, good for a $250 visa gift card

An entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarket gift cards

Donors will also, said the center, be able to receive a COVID-19 antibody test.

via Coffee Memorial Blood Center on Facebook

More information can be found on the center’s website, or by calling 806-331-8833.