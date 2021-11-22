Shirts, movies, milk, and more; Coffee Memorial Blood Center hosts ‘Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With a list of freebies and a contest entry posted on its social media, the Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced its latest “Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza” blood drive for Tuesday, Nov. 23.
According to the released flier from the center, those who donate blood during Nov. 23’s event will receive:
- A choice of long-sleeved, holiday themed t-shirt
- Free Cinergy movie pass
- Free gallon of milk courtesy of Plains Dairy
- Free Field’s pecan pie
- Free chocolate candy bar with a chance to win a golden ticket, good for a $250 visa gift card
- An entry to win one of four $75 United Supermarket gift cards
Donors will also, said the center, be able to receive a COVID-19 antibody test.
More information can be found on the center’s website, or by calling 806-331-8833.