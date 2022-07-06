AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food announced a citywide “Unity in the Community Water Bash” starting around noon on Saturday, July, 30 at Bones Hooks Park.

According to officials from Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food, the water bash is a water balloon and water gun fight. Thousands of water balloons, water guns, and other water toys for the kids to have a fun-filled day in the park.

Officials said this is the opening for summer events where kids register for backpacks filled with school supplies, haircuts, teeth cleanings, eye exams, and any other services that could be important for children of Amarillo. Shi Lee’s officials add that a goal of 2,500 backpacks and normally style, cut, or braid 600 kids’ hair for guests.

The final event will be the Braids & Fades event, where cosmetology schools and local barbers are invited to the park with their mobile sinks and equipment on the final Sunday before school. That is also the day that backpacks and school supplies are handed out. There will be other events throughout the summer serving as other opportunities for children to register.

If anyone wants to get involved with a community service project, officials said to call 806-517-7677.