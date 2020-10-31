Shi Lee’s BBQ holds annual Trunk or Treat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food is feeling the Halloween Spirit and is holding its annual Trunk or Treat again this year.

For the fifth year in a row, Shi Lee’s BBQ will be holding its annual trunk or treat event at Bones Hooks Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring their kids, have some fun, or join in the festivities by passing out goodies.

