Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food to give free lunches to kids through Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced by the owner, Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will be giving out free lunches for the kids all week, “starting Sunday the 14th through Sunday the 21st from 11am to 3pm at Bones Hooks Park.”

The owner, Tremaine Brown, said that everyone in the city is invited, “to come out and grab their kids a lunch and even have a picnic in the park.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer, said the owner, can meet at the park on any of those days around 10 a.m. Anyone wanting to make donations (non-perishable snack items and drinks) can bring those by Shi Lee’s (1213 SW 3rd) any day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The owner said that anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can utilize PayPal (https://www.paypal.me/trubrown247) Cash App ($Tru247) or Venmo (@Tremaine-Brown247).

“If you have any questions I can be contacted at 806-517-7677.” The owner continued, “Thank you and hope to see you there!”