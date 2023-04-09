AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food hosted its seventh Citywide Easter Egg Hunt Sunday afternoon at Bones Hooks Park, giving members of the Amarillo community a chance to participate in Easter festivities for free.

Community members came to the park, with children participating in the Easter Egg Hunt. Kids were able to find eggs filled with candy, as well as eggs filled with a ticket good for a donated toy, which included scooters, bikes, hoverboards, and skates.

Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s, said that every year, this event has gotten bigger. The whole city is invited every year, giving kids from around the city the chance to build great Easter memories.

“It benefits the community because it strengthens their fiber, you know, especially in the young kids’ mind,” Brown said. “They start thinking about, well, why are these people doing this for us? It’s just purely out of love and wanting them to, you know, look at a brighter future and hope for a better future.”

This event gives the chance for Amarillo residents to celebrate Easter in the north side of Amarillo, Brown said.

“There are people in the community that need this like this,” Brown said, “need the joy and the happiness of it all. There are people in the community that have those things and they’re willing to share their blessings. That’s what this is all about.”