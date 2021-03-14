Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food hosting free lunch giveaway during Spring Break

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food will be giving out free lunches for kids the entire week of spring break.

Shi Lee’s owner Tremaine Brown told us he will be giving out the lunches starting Sunday, March 14, through Sunday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at Bones Hooks Park.

Brown said the weeklong event is open to everyone in Amarillo and attendees are invited to have a picnic in the park if they choose.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help during the giveaway can meet Brown at Bones Hooks Park on any day during the week around 10 a.m. If you would like to donate non-perishable snack items and drinks, Brown said you can take them to Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food, located at 1213 SW 3rd, any day between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

According to Brown, monetary donations can be made to Brown’s PayPal, CashApp ($Tru247), or Venmo (@Tremaine-Brown247). For more information, call Tremaine Brown at 806-517-7677.