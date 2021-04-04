Shi-Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food hold 5th annual citywide Easter egg hunt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday over at Bones Hooks Park was the 5th annual Shi-Lee’s citywide Easter egg hunt.

Last year, they handed out baskets and lunches, due to COVID-19. But now, Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi-Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food said he couldn’t be happier to have everyone back in the park for Easter.

“It’s nice and warm. The winds not blowing too crazy. It’s perfect. It’s perfect. Couldn’t ask for a better day,” said Brown.

Brown said there were close to a thousand people at the park Sunday to get their fill of Easter fun and home cooked bar-b-que.

Brown added with the support of the community they were able to give away some toys and bikes Sunday if kids found special eggs hidden throughout the park.

“Patrons of my restaurant, Facebook following, family and friends, they support everything I’ve always done and that’s how we were able to put this on,” said Brown.

Charlotte Brown, better known as Shi-Lee said she is so proud of what the community has built around the restaurant, but says she is extremely proud of her son.

“I’m proud of the community, but I’m very, very proud of my child Tremaine,” said Brown.

Brown said with events like this, he hopes people can take away that we are all united.

“I want them to look around at all the different colors of faces and all the different ethnicities and appreciate that being able to come together to an event,” added Brown.

Brown said there are several other events planned from Shi-Lee’s this summer to help get kids ready to go back to school including Braids and Fades to offer haircuts and stylings before kids go back to school.