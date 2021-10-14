Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food aims to give candy, winter coats during Trunk or Treat

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Shi Lee’s BBQ and Soul Food’s Owner Tremaine Brown invited the Amarillo community to the sixth annual Trunk or Treat at Bones Hooks Park on Oct. 30. He also announced that he started collecting new coats, gloves, hats, and other garments “to help keep Amarillo school children warm during the winter months.”

Set for Saturday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m., Brown said that the event will involve games, prizes, and candy. Winter coats and clothing are also expected to be given to the children that show up, “or at least to as many kids as we possibly can.”

“Of course, I’d love for Amarillo community members to come out and form a wonderful line of cars around the entire park to ensure that the kids have a fun and safe Halloween, but there’s no limits on their participation.” Brown said in his letter about the event, “Anyone can collect NEW winter garments and/or candy, and bring any donations to Shi Lee’s (1213 SW 3rd).”

Included in the announcement letter was the flyer for the event, which can be seen here:

