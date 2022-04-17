AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some Easter fun in the park as Shi-Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe hosted their sixth annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hooks Park.

Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi-Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe and community activist said it means the world to him to put on events like this.

“Just seeing the community come out, all shades, black, white, brown, every race and religion and creed come out and it just means so much to me to have my daughter here to able to see the things her father puts together and for her to enjoy herself on a beautiful day,” said Brown.

As kids hunted for eggs Sunday, they were looking for blue tickets and white tickets for the opportunity to get a toy, bicycle, or scooter.

“It’s Christmas in April if you will and I’m really proud of the community coming together and I’m happy to see smiling kids rolling off on their bikes and their scooters and it’s just a wonderful thing,” said Brown.

Shi-Lee’s also provided food for those who came out to Sunday’s event.

Brown said he holds events for the community from February to December.

Donna Majors, who came out to the easter egg hunt with her family said the events that Brown puts on give everyone the chance to celebrate.

“It’s a holiday and that may be the only gift they receive. This easter egg hunt may be the only hunt they may be able to get, because a lot of times they are lower-income and he makes sure that everyone, regardless of their income, you have an opportunity to celebrate the holidays in a great way,” said Majors.

Majors added everyone looks forwards to the next event from Brown.

“All of the events that Shi-Lee’s, that Tremaine puts on, he puts in a lot of work for all of these events and they are always great events that are celebrated by the whole city and that’s what makes it so wonderful is because everyone is welcomed,” said Majors.

Majors said events like the Easter egg hunt gives Amarillo the opportunity to see what is happening on the Northside and bring people actually into the community and see the close bond that the neighborhood has.