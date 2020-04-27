Shi Lee’s Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe gives nearly 30,000 meals to kids affected by COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With kids out of school for the remainder of the school year and many people out of work, one local restaurant has made it their mission to help feed those kids in need.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food, my mother and I, we have been giving free kids lunches to anyone who needs them. No purchase necessary,” Tremaine Brown, restaurant owner stated.

In only 26 days, nearly 30,000 lunches have been prepped, packed, and given to kids in our area.

“We give these lunches out and we also have a delivery program for those who don’t have vehicles. We’ll take them four or five families in different parts of the town,” Brown explained.

Shi Lee’s Barbecue has been helping the community for 10 years.



“Even before the pandemic, we were feeding kids and supplying Christmas gifts during Christmas,” Brown said.

Now more than ever those at the restaurant felt it was their calling to lend a hand.

“We want to remain a figure in the community that everyone knows is out to help the community and look out for everyone,” Brown said.

The free lunches are given out Monday through Friday from 12: p.m. to 3 p.m. They are also asking for people interested in assisting them at this time to contact them.

