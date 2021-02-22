Sherwood Dental Clinic closes without warning patients: “Something needs to be done.”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sherwood Dental Clinic has permanently shut their doors. According to former patients, the dental clinic did so without alerting anyone. Additionally these clients noted that it has been extremely difficult getting in touch with anyone from the clinic.

After taking to Facebook, Michelle Cassity, a former Sherwood Dental Clinic patient, found out that many, like herself, were without answers to why the office closed.

“Since I made that post, I’ve been contacted by about 15 people that also prepaid for their treatment, and that nobody was advised that they were shutting down their office. We’re all just in limbo with half finished treatments and no money,” explained Cassity.

For anyone who has attempted reaching out to Sherwood Dental Clinic by phone, they are greeted with an audio message that states “The number or code you have dialed is incorrect. Please check the number or code and try again.”

According to Cassity, their Facebook page and website are also no longer in use.

Additionally, former clients including Cassity, Heydi Eckels, and Adrianna Wood all shared that they were required to pay their full balances in advance.

“So I still have six more months to go, but I did pay that $2500, plus I paid an extra.. I think it was $200 for the five year warranty on there, and so I’m just kind of out of the money, I guess,” said Wood.

Eckels added, “We just want answers, like can you refer us to another dentist? Can you get us our money back or a portion of it? I mean it’s just confusing.”

For clients who have visited the building, looking for answers, they are met with a sign taped to the outside of the front door that states “Office permanently closed.”

Cassity continued, “There’s no way to get a hold of anybody, to get our records, or speak to anyone about a refund or possibly transferring us to a new dentist. There’s nothing.”

Even with thousands of dollars invested into the Sherwood Dental Clinic, these women say they are not primarily looking for just a refund.

“Well ideally I would love for the office to reach out to their patients and, ya know, say we can transfer you to this dentist and they’ll finish your dental work because that’s what I need the most,” said Cassity.

As for reaching out to the Sherwood Dental Clinic, our team has been attempting to contact the clinic’s Chief Dentist by phone and even by knocking on his front door. However, at this time, we have received no answer or information behind the closing yet.

Janna Kiehl, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) stated, “We are looking into this situation. Once we complete the investigation we will share it with you. In the meantime, the following general tips may be of some help to consumers.

Check with the bank or credit card you used to make the purchase(s) at the now-closed company. You may be able to dispute the transaction(s) due to failure to receive goods or services.

Try to contact the company to complete the transaction or resolve the issue. Some closed companies will offer an email, website or phone number to contact for more information. If the business has a physical address, check to see if there is a notice posted with information on where to turn for help. Also look on the company’s website and social media presence for information.

If the company has not filed for bankruptcy, the business is still obligated to fulfill your order for goods, services or a refund. Closing a business doesn’t relieve the owner of that responsibility. While it can be a time-consuming and expensive option, a consumer may choose to take the company to court.”