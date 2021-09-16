Sheriff’s deputies find marijuana growing and processing facility in Amarillo home, one man arrested

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Sisouk Surasen after deputies found several pounds of marijuana and a marijuana growing and processing facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 16, deputies searched a home on the 5800 block of NE 22nd on a narcotics search warrant.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office said they had found several pounds of marijuana along with several firearms and a large amounts of money.

According to deputies, during the search, deputies found a marijuana growing and processing facility including an irrigation system, a drying room for marijuana processing and several items for packaging.

In total, the sheriff’s office said, Deputies seized 37 mature plants between 5 and 9 feet tall.

Surasen was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center and the investigation is still ongoing said the sheriff’s office.