Sherriff Anderson reports Highway 207 going south is closed

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sherriff Anderson reports in a Facebook post that Highway 207 south is closed past November Road.

Sherriff Anderson said they have emergency vehicles at November Road, turning back traffic toward Claude.

