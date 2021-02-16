Sherriff Anderson reports Highway 207 going south is closed

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sherriff Anderson reports in a Facebook post that Highway 207 south is closed past November Road.
Sherriff Anderson said they have emergency vehicles at November Road, turning back traffic toward Claude.
