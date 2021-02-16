Sherriff Anderson reports Highway 207 going south is closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson issued the following statement in response to winter storms and resulting energy shortage in Texas.

“My office is tracking information coming from The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and Governor Abbott. I urge Texans to stay home, conserve energy, and utilize only trusted information sources during the ongoing winter weather conditions and power outages," said Jackson. "I would like to thank our state leaders, Texas National Guardsmen, FEMA, and countless power company employees for working around the clock to respond to the unprecedented weather challenges we are facing.”