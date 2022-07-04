STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post from Stratford ISD, volunteers came together to clean up Mary Allen Elementary around 9 a.m. Monday morning after the building was vandalized overnight Sunday.

“I would like to thank all the staff members and community volunteers who showed up this morning to help us at Mary Allen.” Paul Uttley wrote on Facebook. “While the destruction that happened last night was absolutely horrible, I am going to choose to focus on what happened this morning. A team of staff members and community members showed up to help in our time of need. That is exactly why Stratford is special, and that is why I am so glad to be the superintendent in this community. Thank you is not enough, but please know that I appreciate every single person who showed up to help. The Elk pride runs deep in this community and that is a true blessing to those of us who work for Stratford ISD.”

Stratford ISD made a post early Monday morning that Mary Allen Elementary was vandalized, and they were asking the community for help. Stratford ISD requested equipment including shop vacs, brooms, and other tools to aid in the cleanup process.

Details about the vandalism have not been released yet.

