SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation are set to host two open houses regarding the US 54 expansion project.

According to a TxDOT press release, the project begins at US 54 from FM 2677 in Stratford and ends at the Oklahoma state line aiming to upgrade US 54 from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with a median.

TxDOT stated that the project plans to evaluate improvements to cross streets and remove existing rest stops, consolidating these areas into one new truck parking location. Officials said these improvements will aim to help increase the overall safety of the corridor.

Officials said attendees will get a chance to review, leave comments on hard copies of project materials, and ask the TxDOT staff questions and/or consultants and leave comments.

TxDOT said the in-person public meetings will be held at two different locations including:

Texhoma High School

From 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, located at 418 Elm St. Texhoma, OK.

Heritage Hall

From 5 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, at 206 N. Main St. in Stratford.

Officials said if someone can not attend the open houses, a virtual option will be made available at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, through Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

To access the virtual option, visit the TxDOT website and search “US 54 Expansion.”