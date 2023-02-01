STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Stratford Police Department reports that a traffic stop resulted in 30 pounds of suspected meth seized and the arrest of two men on Feb. 1.

According to SPD, on Feb. 1, officers stopped one vehicle and allegedly found 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a large cardboard box taped in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police said the driver, Victor Covarrubias Zazueta, 21, and passenger, Rey Bermudez, 22 were arrested for “Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.”

Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after officers said that Zazueta did not give details about their trip such as origin and destination.