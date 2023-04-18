STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an event presented by the Sherman County Commissioners’ Court and the Sherman County Historical Commission, the community is set to gather and celebrate the Sherman County Courthouse Centennial Celebration on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

According to published information, the celebration will mark 100 years since the courthouse’s 1923 completion. The event is expected to include a range of guest speakers and performances throughout its program, including:

An invocation from Precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Crippen;

The Presentation of the Colors by Scout Troop #38;

The National Anthem, performed by the Stratford High School Band;

An introduction from Judge Terri Beth Carter;

Performances from Texhoma second-grade students and Stratford third-grade students; and

Speakers including Gaynelle Riffe and former Sherman County Sheriff Jack Haile.

Detailed on the historical marker for the Sherman County Courthouse, the building’s beginning was marked by controversy. The initial seat of Sherman County was in the now-defunct Coldwater, south of Stratford, which the Texas State Historical Association described as an area of developing enterprise until it was bypassed by the railroad. Stratford, meanwhile, was along the newly-constructed Rock Island Railroad.

The Texas Historical Commission described that in 1901, Stratford was selected in a controversial election to take over Coldwater’s designation. Officials moved the county records during the night to a tent nearby the new courthouse site and held a special session of the commissioners’ court to officiate the change, barely outpacing a horseman that was set to deliver an injunction to halt the move. In the wake of the controversy and its following lawsuit, Stratford became the county seat and the home to a two-story frame courthouse.

However, the recorded history notes that the initial courthouse was destroyed by fire in April 1922, leading to another set of community votes on two subjects; Whether to shift the county seat to another railroad stop, Texhoma, and whether or not to pass bonds for a new courthouse.

Sherman County Courthouse Marker Removal of Archives From Coldwater to Stratford Marker Sherman County historical markers, via the Historical Marker Database

Stratford was once again favored as the county seat and the community approved $62,500 in bonds, with the now-standing Sherman County Courthouse was constructed and completed in the summer of 1923. In the subsequent century, the building has stood as yet another reminder of the somewhat hectic history of dedicated community development on the High Plains.