AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Sherman County Emergency Management report a multi-vehicle pile-up west of Stratford.

According to a Sherman County Emergency Management Facebook post, emergency crews are currently working the scene and officials ask if residents can avoid the area.

Officials also report that visibility is zero on Highway 54 about five miles southwest of Stratford. Dalhart and Stratford Fire Department, SCEMS are on the scene.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.