SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust and the discovery of four kids in the vehicle on Thursday in Sherman County, according to court documents filed by the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas.

At around 3:01 p.m. on April 14, the documents detailed that a Texas DPS trooper saw a gold 2007 GMC Yukon XL with multiple violations including “an obscured license plate, a defective driver’s side stop lamp, and driving on the improved shoulder when prohibited.”

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Vincente Anthony Bianco and the passenger as Jessica Lopez and, according to the documents, the trooper noted four children in the vehicle all under 14 years of age.

A “strong odor of air freshener” was detected by the trooper, and the documents stated that the behavior of Bianco, including having “a hard time answering questions,” led the trooper to believe Bianco was involved in criminal activity.

After Bianco denied the trooper consent to search the vehicle, the documents explain that a K-9 was called and “a probable cause search” of the vehicle was conducted. In the trunk space of the vehicle the trooper located a “large music speaker containing 31 green gel-covered and saran-wrapped bundles of off-white crystalline substances,” with the “contraband” testing positive for the presence of methamphetamine at the scene, the documents reported.