UPDATE (Jan. 5)

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the semi-truck driver, 67-year-old Kevin Potter, died from his injuries sustained in the Wednesday afternoon crash.

Original Story:

SHERMAN COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks.

According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi.

DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken to the hospital, one of who was reported with serious injuries.

DPS said traffic was diverted for a short amount of time after the wreck.