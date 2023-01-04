UPDATE (Jan. 5)
SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that the semi-truck driver, 67-year-old Kevin Potter, died from his injuries sustained in the Wednesday afternoon crash.
Original Story:
SHERMAN COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks.
According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi.
DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken to the hospital, one of who was reported with serious injuries.
DPS said traffic was diverted for a short amount of time after the wreck.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
