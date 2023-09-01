SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Sherman County Thursday morning.

According to DPS, a vehicle was going east exiting a curve on FM 297 approaching a two-vehicle wreck that had occurred earlier.

DPS said the driver of the vehicle did not see the other vehicles on the road in time to stop, because it was dark, and tried to go between them. The driver did not see that a person was in the road between the two vehicles and hit him.

The pedestrian, identified as Ricardo Pinon Cuevas, of Cactus, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Sherman County Justice of the Peace, Brenda Acker.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.