STRATFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Stratford Police Department released information regarding a reported shooting in Stratford over the weekend.

According to a news release from the department, Sherman County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a possible shooting around 3:52 a.m. on Saturday. Callers reported hearing four gunshots and reported that they saw a white pickup truck flee the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, neighbors stated that a man was shot twice during a confrontation. Police said a man, identified as 39-year-old Zachary Tyler Nelson, shot the man while Nelson was reportedly “beating on his home.” The two men fought over the weapon and the man was reportedly shot again when Nelson entered the home.

After an investigation, officers arrested 39-year-old Zachary Tyler Nelson in connection with the alleged incident. According to the release, Nelson has been charged with “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” “Burglary of a Habitation,” “Deadly Conduct” and “Tampering with Evidence.

The man who was shot was transported to an Amarillo hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition. The investigation continues to be ongoing, officials said.