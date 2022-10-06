SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released details on a Tuesday afternoon crash that left one dead around four miles northeast of Stratford.

According to a news release from Texas DPS, a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on US 54 behind a 2007 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer while a 2014 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling northeast around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on US 54, around four miles northeast of Stratford.

The driver of the 2007 Peterbilt slowed the vehicle to wait for the 2014 Freightliner to travel past, so they could turn south onto County Road 11, according to the release. The driver of the 2019 Freightliner, identified as 46-year-old Raymond Brahier of Pleasanton, failed to control speed and struck the trailer of the 2007 Peterbilt, which caused the 2007 Peterbilt to strike the 2014 Freightliner.

According to the release, Brahier, who was reported to not have been wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Sherman County Justice of the Peace. Officials with Texas DPS said the crash remains under investigation by troopers with the Texas Highway Patrol.