Sherman County is first in Texas Panhandle to use custom mobile app to improve communication with citizens

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Stratford, in Sherman County is the first in the Texas Panhandle to have a mobile app meant to improve communication with the community.

“We can get information out to the folks in literally seconds which I think is going to be very beneficial. In the event of any sort of emergency and we have to evacuate people all these people have to have is this app downloaded on their phone and they’re going to get these notifications from us immediately,” Mayor Greg Wright, with the City of Stratford, explained.

The custom app called “Stratford Sherman EMA” was developed alongside a company called OCA, LLC. who assist public safety agencies.

“We are the leader custom mobile app company in the united states. It opens communications to small agencies,” Storey Sherouse, National Strategist, stated.

For those using the app, Mayor Wright said they will receive alerts on severe weather, community events, and area news.



“We’re really using this app to get information out to the public. We have a direct button to dispatch so they can get a hold of emergency personnel immediately,” Mayor Wright said.

However that is not all the app is capable of doing.



“We’re also using it to contact city hall if people are wanting to build a garage or build something that they need a building permit for we’ve got our building permits online,” Mayor Wright said.

This is also in addition to the several other features that allow the city to be transparent with their citizens.

“The public will have an option to submit a tip and they can submit a tip with pictures directly to the public safety offices,”Sherouse, said.

Mayor Wright said the app was funded by using COVID relief funds so not only will it be resourceful but also free for tax payers.